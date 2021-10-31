The Witcher: Season Two Trailer Released by Netflix (Watch)

The Witcher is returning to Netflix with its second season in December, and the streaming service has released a new trailer for the fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Jodhi May, Bjorn Hlynur Haraldsson, Adam Levy, MyAnna Buring, Mimi Ndiweni, Therica Wilson-Read, Emma Appleton, Eamon Farren, Joey Batey, Lars Mikkelsen, Royce Pierreson, Maciej Musial, Wilson Radjou-Pujalte, and Anna Shaffer.

The Netflix series, based on the books and video game series of the same name, follows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) on his adventures. The following was revealed about season two of the series in a press release:

“Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.”

Check out the latest trailer for The Witcher season two below.

