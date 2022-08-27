Tyler Perry’s Zatima: BET+ Sets Premiere Date for Sistas Spin-Off Series, Additional Cast Announced (Watch)

Tyler Perry’s Zatima has its premiere date! The spin-off from Sistas will arrive on BET+ in September. Additions have also been made to the regular cast. Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman, Nzinga Imani, Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph, and Danielle LaRoach are joining Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett on the series.

BET+ revealed more about the spin-off in a press release.

“BET+, the leading streaming service for Black audiences, and Tyler Perry Studios announced today the second wave of talent joining the production of the new BET+ original drama “Tyler Perry’s Zatima.” Executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry, the 10 episodes original series “Zatima” will premiere Thursday, September 29 exclusively on BET+. Series regulars Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman, and Nzinga Imani, and recurring cast members Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph, and Danielle LaRoach, join previously announced leads, Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett. “Zatima” marks the second spin-off from a Tyler Perry top-rated linear show to get greenlit by BET+. “Tyler Perry’s Zatima,” follows popular characters ‘Zac,’ played by Devale Ellis and ‘Fatima,’ played Crystal Renee Hayslett, as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. Watch and share the official trailer here: https://app.shift.io/review/630665cb05c45d0ff86b86dd

Second wave announcement of series regulars and recurring cast members in “Zatima” include:

Cameron Fuller as “Nathan”

Nathan is one of Zac’s friends he often plays basketball with and a conflicted soul. Nathan is married to Lori who, keeps him in check at every turn and holds him accountable for his responsibilities.

Remington Hoffman as “Bryce”

Bryce is a relatively new friend of Zac’s who works with Gary and is helping Zac with his stock investments. He has stepped in and become a confidant and somewhat of a rescuer to Zac. Bryce is also dating Angela, who happens to be Fatima’s best friend.

Nzinga Imani as “Angela”

Angela is Fatima’s best female friend who is dating Bryce. Angela has no idea that Bryce’s friend Zac is the man who is moving in with Fatima — and instantly realizes that she’s heard all about the shady corners of Zac’s life from Bryce.

Jasmin Brown as “Deja”

Deja is Devale’s tenant, who is a nail technician by day and stripper by night.

Guyviaud Joseph as “Tony”

Tony is one of Zac’s friends who despises love and relationships. Tony comes down hard on Zac for moving in with Fatima and tries to convince Zac that because he has recently escaped dire financial straits, he should enjoy the freedom of having money and the single life.

Danielle LaRoach as “Belinda”

Belinda is Fatima’s “tell like it is” friend who adds a whole new layer of challenges to Zac and Fatima’s relationship.”