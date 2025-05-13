Wild Things: Apple TV+ Orders Siegfried & Roy Series Starring Jude Law and Andrew Garfield

Wild Things is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the series inspired by the lives of Siegfried & Roy. Jude Law and Andrew Garfield have been cast as the duo.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Apple TV+ announced it has landed “Wild Things,” a new limited series that will star BAFTA Award winner and Academy Award nominee Jude Law (“The Young Pope,” “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew,” upcoming “Black Rabbit”) and Tony Award winner and Academy Award and Emmy Award nominee Andrew Garfield (“Under the Banner of Heaven,” “Tick, Tick… Boom!,” “We Live in Time”) as renowned showmen Siegfried & Roy. Written, showrun and executive produced by six-time Emmy Award nominee John Hoffman (co-creator and showrunner, “Only Murders in the Building”), the eight-episode, hourlong series tells the wild ride relationship tale of two of the greatest showmen-magicians in history who, along with their white tigers, are tasked with turning Sin City into a family-friendly destination. The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show. Law will star as Siegfried and Garfield will star as Roy, and the series is set to go into production this fall. Matt Shakman (“Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” “WandaVision,” upcoming “The Fantastic Four: First Steps”) will direct the pilot and serve as executive producer. Hailing from Apple Studios, the limited series will be produced by Imagine Entertainment. “Wild Things” is based on the buzzy Apple Original Podcast, “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy.” In addition to starring, Law and Garfield will serve as executive producers. Showrunner Hoffman will executive produce and direct alongside Shakman. Grazer, Kristen Zolner and Natalie Berkus will executive produce for Imagine Entertainment, alongside executive producers Tony Leondis and Kathy Ciric. Will Malnati, who conceived “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy,” will executive produce the project alongside Emmy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Steven Leckart, who wrote, narrated and executive produced the podcast for At Will Media. Apple Original Podcast “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy” premiered in 2022, and was the first in-depth podcast series about the most famous and controversial magicians in history, who were widely misunderstood, frequently satirized and feverishly criticized. The podcast goes behind the velvet curtain to examine the pop culture icons, lionized by a global fan base for more than 40 years, to deconstruct the illusions they created, the empire they constructed and what really happened on the night that a tiger attack ended their reign. All eight parts are now streaming on Apple Podcasts.”

The premiere date for this series will be announced later.

