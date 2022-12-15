Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Season Three; Final Episodes of Drama Coming to Hulu (Watch)



The tale of the Wu-Tang Clan is almost over at Hulu. The streaming service previously revealed that the upcoming third season of the Wu-Tang: An American Saga series will also be its last. There are 10 episodes once again this season.

A biographical drama series, the Wu-Tang: An American Saga TV show was created by The RZA and Alex Tse and displays a fictionalized account of the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan hip-hop group. The final season stars Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Siddiq Saunderson, Julian Elijah Martinez, Marcus Callender, Zolee Griggs, T.J. Atoms, Dave East, Johnell Young, Uyoata Udi, and Damani Sease.

Fresh off the release of their debut album and their continued rise to fame, season three episodes follow the Wu-Tang Clan over the course of their five-year plan as they face and overcome different challenges. While each of the members go on their own separate journeys to figure out where they fit in the music world, RZA struggles to stay on top of things in order to fulfill the promise he made to his Wu brothers. As money, fame, ego, and business threaten to tear the group apart, they must find a way to come together and cement their legacy.

The third and final season will launch with three episodes on Wednesday, February 15th. New episodes will follow every Wednesday, with the series finale dropping on April 5th.

Here’s a teaser:

