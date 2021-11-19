Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Roku Releases Trailer for Christmas Movie (Watch)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist has a Christmas movie coming to The Roku Channel, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the special event. Starring Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, John Clarence Stewart, Andrew Leeds, Alice Lee, Michael Thomas Grant, Kapil Talwalkar, David St. Louis, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, and Bernadette Peters, the special will find Zoey (Levy) dealing with the first Christmas since the death of her father.

The Roku Channel shared the following about the special in a press release.

“On her first holiday without her father, Zoey attempts to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones Mitch used to do. Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas premieres on The Roku Channel on December 1.”

Check out a preview of the film below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas in December?