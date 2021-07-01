Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens: Season Two Premiere Announced by Comedy Central (Watch)

Awkwafina is Nora from Queens is returning soon for its second season, and Comedy Central has released a trailer and announced a premiere date for the comedy series, which stars Awkwafina. The comedy is based on her life.

Comedy Central revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Comedy Central sets Awkwafina is Nora From Queens second season premiere for Wednesday, August 18th at 10:00pm ET/PT, with a second episode airing at 10:30pm ET/PT. The half-hour scripted comedy, Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, will feature a slate of directors for the 10-episode season: Bill Benz (At Home with Amy Sedaris), Andrew McCarthy (Orange Is The New Black), Laura Murphy (Girl Code), Jordan Kim (Chad) and Steven Tsuchida (Younger) and BD Wong who will be making his television directorial debut. Creator and writer Awkwafina (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, The Farewell, Crazy Rich Asians) stars in the hit comedy series inspired by her real-life growing up in Queens, NY. Raised by her Dad (BD Wong) and Grandma (Lori Tan Chinn) alongside her cousin (Bowen Yang), Nora Lin leans on her family as she navigates life and young adulthood in outer borough-NYC. Awkwafina is Nora From Queens season 1 ranks as the #1 freshmen comedy of 2020 among P18-49 and M18-49. The series was nominated for a WGA award and its’ innovative MTA 7-train stunt won Adweek’s “Media Plan Of The Year.”

Check out the trailer for season two of Awkwafina is Nora from Queens below.

