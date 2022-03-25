City on a Hill: Season Three; Showtime Sets Return Date for Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge Series (Watch)

City on a Hill has a premiere date for its third season. Showtime has announced the return of the drama with the release of a trailer. Starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, the third season of the crime drama series follows former FBI Agent John “Jackie” Rohr (Bacon) as he works as security for a wealthy family. Meanwhile, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) continues to try to renovate a broken criminal justice system.

Showtime revealed the following about the return of City on a Hill:

“SHOWTIME has announced that the third season of its acclaimed Boston drama series CITY ON A HILL, starring Emmy(R) nominee Kevin Bacon and Screen Actors Guild(R) award winner Aldis Hodge, will premiere on Sunday, July 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, and the network has released a first-look trailer for the new season. The series also stars Jill Hennessy, Lauren E. Banks and Matthew Del Negro, and joining the cast this season as guest stars are Emmy nominee Corbin Bernsen, Joanne Kelly and Ernie Hudson. Season three consists of eight one-hour episodes. Season three of CITY ON A HILL brings us to Boston’s high society Beacon Hill. Having left the FBI and thrown his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens, ADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Siobhan Quays (Banks), representing a construction worker who was severely injured on the Big Dig, encounters the city’s corruption firsthand, all while coping with the traumatic events of her past year. As Jenny Rohr (Hennessy) can attest, given her history with her father, some experiences will haunt you beyond your breaking point.”

Check out a trailer for City on a Hill season three below.

