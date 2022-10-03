Coroner: Season Four Ratings

The Coroner series has performed well for The CW. It also doesn’t cost as much for the network to air because it’s licensed by a Canadian network. Unfortunately, regardless of the ratings, a fifth-season renewal is looking unlikely. Star Serinda Swan has announced that the fourth season is her last. While the producers have said that the show may continue, is that a season that people would want to watch? Will Coroner be cancelled or renewed for season five? Stay tuned.

A procedural drama series, the Coroner TV show stars Swan, Roger Cross, Andy McQueen, Ehren Kassam, Kiley May, Jon De Leon, and Thom Allison. Recurring players in the fourth season include Éric Bruneau, Mark Taylor, Jennifer Dale, Jonathan Tan, Sarah Podemski, and Gordon Cooper. The series follows the life of widowed Doctor Jenny Cooper (Swan), a coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural, or sudden deaths in the city of Toronto. Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases. In season four, Jenny is fresh from a recent loss but is determined to start anew. She tackles a myriad of new mysterious cases, while ring-leading the circus that is her life. To cope with grief, she dives into her work, but a new face in the office causes Jenny to re-examine her relationship with life and death. Jenny will move from isolation to openness this season and realize that the voices of the dead can help her to make sense of the life she is living.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

10/3 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season three of Coroner on The CW averaged a 0.08 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 635,000 viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Coroner TV series on The CW? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fifth season?