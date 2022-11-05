Criminal Minds: Evolution: Paramount+ Releases Chilling Trailer, Premiere to Air on CBS (Watch)

Criminal Minds: Evolution is coming soon to Paramount+, and the streaming service has released a new trailer. It was also announced that the premiere of the revival series will also air on CBS. Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, Aisha Tyler, Kirsten Vangsness, A.J. Cook, and Adam Rodriguez are returning to appear in the continuation of Criminal Minds.

Paramount+ revealed more about the series’ premiere in a press release.

“Paramount+ today released the official trailer for the highly anticipated series CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION. The 10-episode season will premiere with two episodes on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, exclusively on Paramount+. CBS Television Network also announced it will host a special broadcast airing of the first episode on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24 at 10:00 PM, ET/PT. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays exclusively on Paramount+, with a mid-season finale on Thursday, Dec. 15. The season will then return on Thursday, Jan. 12 with all-new episodes dropping weekly through the finale on Thursday, Feb. 9. In CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION, the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION will continue and expand the beloved franchise for streaming audiences, blending serialized elements into the series’ format. This season continues CBS’ “Criminal Minds” series, which ran from 2005-2020 and followed the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, the best of the best who profiled the worst of the worst. CRIMINAL MINDS: EVOLUTION is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer (“Criminal Minds,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders”) serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour will serve as writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw will direct and executive produce and Mark Gordon will also serve as executive producer.”

Check out the trailer for Criminal Minds: Evolution below.

