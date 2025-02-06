KPopped: Apple TV+ Orders K-Pop Competition Series with Psy and Megan Thee Stallion

KPopped is headed to Apple TV+. The streaming service has ordered the K-Pop competition series. Psy and Megan Thee Stallion will host the series.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ announced “KPOPPED,” an all-new eight-episode song battle series from executive producer Lionel Richie, starring PSY, the international chart-topper who helped bring K-pop to the world with his global sensation “Gangnam Style,” and three-time Grammy award-winning superstar and executive producer Megan Thee Stallion, who also performs her hit song “Savage.” In each episode, western icons reimagine one of their biggest hits, collaborating with top-tier K-pop idols to deliver spectacular battle performances, with a live Seoul-based audience picking the winner of the best new K-popped song. The series is executive produced by Moira Ross, Richie, Miky Lee, Megan Thee Stallion and Greg Foster, alongside Harry H.K. Shin and Jake Hong, with producer Ki-woong Kim for CJ ENM Co., Ltd., with its unparalleled expertise in music variety shows and content production. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening and David Tibballs executive produce for Eureka Productions (a Fremantle company), alongside Bruce Eskowitz.”

The premiere date for the new competition series will be announced later.

