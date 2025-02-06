The Greatest: Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier Join Prime Video Drama About Muhammad Ali

The Greatest has added two to its cast. Omari Hardwick and Dana Gourrier have been cast in the limited Prime Video series about the life of Muhammad Ali.

The pair will play Ali’s parents, Cassius “Cash” Clay Sr. and Odessa “Bird” Clay, opposite Jaalen Best, who has been cast as Ali.

Prime Video shared the following about the series when it was announced:

“The Greatest intimately explores the incomparable life of Muhammad Ali. The amazing victories and defeats that made Ali a legend, both in and out of the ring, have been well documented and while those landmark events will live in The Greatest, the heartbeat of the story is fueled by all the moments that took place outside of the spotlight. The world remembers an icon, but The Greatest is about a man, a husband, a father, a brother, and a son.”

The premiere date for the series will be announced later.

What do you think? Will you watch this new Prime Video when it airs?