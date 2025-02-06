Love It or List It: Season 20 Renewal Set for HGTV Series with New Designer

Love It or List It has been renewed for its 20th anniversary season, and a new designer will be facing off against real estate agent David Visentin in the HGTV series. Page Turner is replacing Hilary Farr. She announced her departure from the series in December 2023. The eight-episode season will air this summer.

HGTV said the following about the show’s renewal:

“HGTV will bring back iconic series Love It or List It for a long-awaited new season with network fan-favorite Page Turner, best known for her competitive edge and her knack for stunning renovations, taking over the role as designer. In the eight newly ordered hourlong episodes, Page will go head-to-head with the series’ longtime real estate agent, David Visentin, to help homeowners who are fed up with their digs. In each episode, Page will renovate their lackluster property into the home of their dreams while David searches for a new house that will better fulfill all their needs. The new season is slated for Summer 2025. “HGTV fans first came to love Page Turner on Flip or Flop Nashville and Fix My Flip and were introduced to her competitive side in two seasons of Rock the Block,” said Loren Ruch, Head of Content, HGTV. “Her extensive background in real estate and design will be a superpower as she enters into this celebrated real estate rivalry. We cannot wait to watch her give David a run for his money.” While waiting for the new episodes to premiere, fans can stream Love It or List It on Max(R) and discovery+. Fans also can stay up to date with the latest news on #LoveItOrListIt at HGTV.com and via @HGTV on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram, TikTok and Threads. Fans also can follow Page via @pageturnerunlimited and David via @davidvisentin_official on Instagram. Love It or List It is produced by Big Coat Media.”

The premiere date for season 20 will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this HGTV series? Do you plan to watch season 20 this summer?