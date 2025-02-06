The Amazing Race: Season 37; CBS Reveals Series Twists and Biggest Cast Yet

The Amazing Race returns to CBS for its 37th season next month, and the competition series is changing things up. Viewers will see the biggest cast yet as they face new twists in every episode.

This season’s contestants are: Nick Fio and Mike Fio, Jackye Clayton and Lauren McKinney, Carson McCalley and Jack Dodge, Bernie Gutierrez and Carrigain Scadden, Courtney Ramsey and Jasmin Carey, Han Nguyen and Holden Nguyen, Brett Hamby and Mark Romain, Ernest Cato and Bridget Cato, Mark Crawford and Larry Graham, Melinda Papadeas and Erika Papadeas, Alyssa Borden and Josiah Borden, Scott Thompson and Lori Thompson, Jonathan Towns and Ana Towns, and Jeff “Pops” Bailey and Jeff Bailey.

CBS revealed more about the season ahead in a press release.

“Meet the 14 new teams that will embark on the journey of a lifetime when the 37th season of the CBS Original series THE AMAZING RACE, hosted by Phil Keoghan, kicks off Wednesday, March 5 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+. The “season of surprises” features the largest cast ever in the history of the Race. The new teams will encounter game-changing twists in every episode, including the classic game pieces the Fast Forward and U-Turn – and the additions of new ones, such as a Fork in the Road, which Racers will confront on the first leg in Hong Kong. When teams arrive at the Fork in the Road, they will have to choose which direction and route they want to take to the Pit Stop, creating two parallel races where two teams will be eliminated. “This season 14 teams will embark on an unforgettable adventure,” said Bertram van Munster and Elise Doganieri, co-creators and executive producers of THE AMAZING RACE. “Traveling around the globe for a stop in Osaka, Japan, where they will experience a modern-day bullet train in a thriving city and then immerse themselves in a 12,000-year-old tradition, performing with a taiko drum group. They will feel the adrenaline rush of skydiving over Dubai’s breathtaking cityscape contrasted with another stop, for the first time on THE AMAZING RACE, in the countryside of Bulgaria, where they will participate in a traditional folk dance. Adding a new city this season, teams will visit the medieval village of Strasbourg, France, which will feel like stepping into a fairytale. For our season of surprises, there is no end to the drama, twists and turns until we see who the winners are!”

