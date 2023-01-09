Lucky Hank: AMC’s New Bob Odenkirk Series Gets New Title (Photos)

Get ready for Lucky Hank on AMC. The network has changed the title of their new series starring Bob Odenkirk. Formerly titled Straight Man after the novel of the same name by Richard Russo, the series follows a man trying to keep his professional and personal lives from unraveling. Mireille Enos, Olivia Scott Welch, Diedrich Bader, Sara Amini, Cedric Yarbrough, and Suzanne Cryer also star in the series.

Collider revealed more about the plot of the upcoming AMC series:

“Lucky Hank will see Odenkirk portray William Henry Devereaux, Jr., whose story will be told in the first person. The series will tell the story of an “unlikely chairman of the English department in a badly underfunded college in the Pennsylvania rust belt,” according to the network. The series will focus on how Devereaux, while going through a mid-life crisis, tries to make the home front work while also striving to keep Railton College functional and above water. An official description of the show now formally known as Straight Man says, “as Hank’s life starts to unravel, Lily begins to question the path she’s on and the choices she’s made.”

A premiere date for the series will be announced later. Check out more photos of Lucky Hank below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Lucky Hank on AMC?