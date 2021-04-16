MacGyver: CBS Teases the Series Finale (Photos)

MacGyver is getting closer to its final episode. The series, a reboot of the popular 1980s series of the same name, was canceled by CBS earlier this month, and the finale will air on April 30. The network has now released details and photos for the episode. The episode titled “Abduction + Memory + Time + Fireworks + Dispersal” will have Mac and Riley in a tough situation.

CBS revealed the following about the series finale of MacGyver:

“When Mac and Riley go missing and wake up 24 hours later in a corn field with no memory of how they got there, they must unravel the mystery to find who took them, and how to get rid of the nanotrackers in their bodies, no matter the cost, on the series finale of MACGYVER, Friday, April 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.”

Check out photos from the finale of MacGyver below.

MacGyver is the only Friday night drama not returning next season. CBS renewed both Blue Bloods and Magnum PI yesterday. The network also renewed NCIS, Bull, and SWAT.

What do you think? Are you sad to see MacGyver end on CBS? Did you want another season for the reboot series?