Modern Love: Season Three? Has the Amazon Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

The Modern Love TV show is on Amazon.



Streaming on the Amazon subscription service, the Modern Love TV show is based on the weekly column of the same name written by John Carney and published by The New York Times. The show explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms as each standalone episode brings beloved stories to life, all set in New York City. The second season cast includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Kit Harington, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Tobias Menzies, Aparna Nancherla, Sophie Okonedo, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.



As of August 18, 2021, Modern Love has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Amazon will cancel or renew Modern Love for season three. Since Amazon isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in and stories that need telling, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. Given this is an anthology series that features different performers in each episode, I suspect that Amazon is able to keep costs down and I think that will help keep this series being renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Modern Love cancellation or renewal news.



