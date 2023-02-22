Most Dangerous Game: New York: Roku Channel Teases Premiere of Action Drama Series (Watch)

Most Dangerous Game: New York is coming soon to Roku Channel. The second season of the action drama will arrive in March. The first season aired on Quibi before that service shut down. Roku Channel saved Most Dangerous Game and several other Quibi originals.

David Castañeda, Christoph Waltz, and Anna Gunn star in the series where the name of the game is staying alive. The Roku Channel revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The object of the game is to stay alive. David Castañeda, Christoph Waltz and Anna Gunn star in Most Dangerous Game: New York, streaming free on March 10. Directed by Sam Hill Written by Nick Santora Created by Josh Harmon & Scott Elder and Nick Santora Starring David Castañeda, Christoph Waltz, Anna Gunn, Ciara Bravo, Martina Ortiz Luis, and Aaron Poole Victor, a down-on-his-luck fighter, will do anything to protect his sister – and when he learns she’s in trouble – he springs into action. Needing to come up with a half a million dollars to protect her – he agrees to participate in a deadly game – to be hunted through the mean streets of New York for 24 hours by five of the most experienced hunters in the world. If he survives, he’ll make a fortune. Out of love for his sister – he’s determined to live…”

Check out the trailer for Most Dangerous Game: New York below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out season two of this series on Roku Channel next month?