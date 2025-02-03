Paul American: Max Previews Reality Series About Viral Stars Jake and Logan Paul

Jake and Logan Paul are ready to take over Max next. The pair star in a new reality series, Paul American, set to premiere on the streaming service in March. A trailer teasing the new series has been released.

Max shared the following about the series:

“After growing up in front of the world as some of the earliest content creators, global internet sensations Jake and Logan Paul are venturing into a brand-new arena: reality TV. Two of the biggest athletes in sports entertainment, the Pauls’ burgeoning empire includes over 150 million followers, a game-changing fight promotion company, a fast-growing sports drink brand, a disruptive sports gaming and media company, a record-breaking men’s personal care line, and WWE championships. For two decades, the Pauls’ lives have been incredibly public yet highly curated through an internet lens. Now, with unparalleled access to the Paul family and their inner circle, Paul American peels back the curtain on the most raw, honest, and intimate moments in the brothers’ over-the-top, high-octane lives.”

The duo shared a statement about their new series. They said the following:

“We’ve built our lives in front of the world, but PAUL AMERICAN is the raw, unfiltered truth behind everything you think you know about us. It isn’t just about the headlines or the viral moments – it’s about the journey that got us here. For the first time, our fans will get to see the real people who shape our lives: our mom, dad, Jutta, Nina, and everyone else in our inner circle. As athletes, we’ve poured everything into proving ourselves in the ring and breaking barriers in sports, entertainment, and beyond. But at the core of it all is family and the relationships that keep us grounded. This series dives into the moments that define us and the bonds that make us unstoppable. The good, the bad, and the ugly. It’s real and honest, showing the world a side of us they’ve never seen, and we couldn’t be more excited to share this story with our fans.”

Paul American premieres on March 27th. The trailer for the new series is below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this duo? Do you plan to watch the new reality series on Max?