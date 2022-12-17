Power Book II: Ghost: Season Three Premiere Date Announced by Starz (Watch)

The first spin-off of the popular Power franchise, Power Book II: Ghost is returning on a new night. Season three will kick off on Friday, March 17th. New episodes will be available at midnight on the Starz app, while installments will air on the Starz channel at 8 PM.

Season three returns with new twists and turns as the Tariq, Brayden, Monet, and the Tejadas have to “level up” or “get taken down.” Fresh off the murder of Zeke, everyone is grieving, but they won’t get much time as a new set of problems and questions arise. Season three stars Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, and Paton Ashbrook. Joining the cast this season are Monique Curnen, Keesha Sharp, David Walton, and Moriah Brown. Brett Mahoney serves as showrunner and executive producer.

Starz teases the third season this way:

The third season of “Power Book II: Ghost” kicks off with Tariq St. Patrick determined to get his trust, get back to his family, and get out of the game for good. The emergence of a ruthless new connect interrupts Tariq’s plans to reunite with Tasha and Yaz and puts him, Brayden, and Effie back into business with the Tejadas as they’re challenged to move more weight than ever before. When Brayden brings Tariq in as an intern at his family’s hedge fund Weston Holdings, the drug business expands beyond Stansfield and the streets onto Wall Street, while Tariq is also shown an alternate, legitimate path to success. Monet Tejada, set ablaze by the death of her son Zeke Cross, is willing to pay a hefty price to avenge her firstborn and keep the rest of her children – and the business – in line as she works closely with Davis MacLean to solve Zeke’s murder and keep the feds off her trail. Business is booming when a staggering reveal forces Tariq to reckon with a betrayal from those closest to him… and a R.I.C.O. investigation mounting into the entire drug enterprise, pulling Tariq deeper into the business and even closer to the legacy of his father.

What do you think? Do you enjoy the Power franchise on Starz? Are you looking forward to the third season of Power Book II: Ghost?

