Starstruck: Season Two of HBO Max Comedy Series Coming Next Week (Watch)

The second season of Starstruck is coming to HBO Max next week. Starring Rose Matafeo, Nikesh Patel, Emma Sidi, Joe Barnes, Al Roberts, Ambreen Razia, Alice Snedden, Lola-Rose Maxwell, Nic Sampson, Edward Easton, Parth Thakerar, Jordan Stephens, and Minnie Driver, the drama series follows a woman who falls in love with a film star.

Season one ended with Jessie (Matafeo) deciding to stay in London for love instead of heading home to New Zealand. Season two will show what happens next.

HBO Max revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Max Original series, STARSTRUCK, from comedian Rose Matafeo and co-writers Alice Snedden and Nic Sampson, returns for a second season with all six episodes debuting THURSDAY, MARCH 24. Hailed as a “charmer” by The New York Times, and “the breakout star of 2021” by The Guardian, Matafeo returns to play Jessie in STARSTRUCK, a millennial living in East London navigating the complications of becoming romantically involved with Tom (Nikesh Patel), a famous film star. The season two ensemble cast also includes Minnie Driver and Russell Tovey. Season one is currently streaming on HBO Max. Logline: After her grand gesture at the end of season one, in season two, Jessie must deal with the real-world consequences of deciding to stay and pursue a relationship with Tom, rather than sticking to her original plan of returning home to New Zealand.”

Check out the trailer for Starstruck season two below.

