Sunday TV Ratings: Tracker, Bob’s Burgers, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Day After Tomorrow, NFL Football

Sunday, October 19, 2025, ratings — New episodes: 60 Minutes, Tracker, The Road, The Simpsons, Universal Basic Guys, Krapopolis, Bob’s Burgers, and America’s Funniest Home Videos. Sports: NFL Overrun, The OT, Football Night in America, NFL Football: Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers. Specials: The Day After Tomorrow and Edward Scissorhands. Reruns: America’s Funniest Home Videos and DMV.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

