The Haves and the Have Nots: Season Eight; OWN Sets Debut of Final Episodes (Video)

Temptation Tuesdays are returning for the last time on OWN. The cable channel has announced that the final eight episodes of The Haves and the Have Nots will debut on Tuesday, June 1st, at 8/7c. After airing the first eight installments of season eight, OWN announced the show would be coming to an end in May. A series finale date has not yet been officially revealed but, it looks like the series will wrap on July 20th with its 196th episode.

A primetime soap, The Haves and the Have Nots stars John Schneider, Tika Sumpter, Angela Robinson, Renee Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston, and Aaron O’Connell. The drama centers on the complicated dynamic between the Cryer, Harrington, and Young families of Savannah, Georgia. In season eight of this drama series from Tyler Perry, Judge Cryer (Schneider) and his rich friends are all finding out what happens when personal flaws go unchecked. Karma has not been kind to the elite one-percenters.

The eighth season of The Haves and the Have Nots averages a 0.18 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.07 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 28% in the demo and down by 19% in viewership.

Here’s a teaser for the final episodes:



What do you think? Do you enjoy The Haves and the Have Nots TV series? Are you disappointed that there won’t be a ninth season or, is this the right time to end this soapy drama?