The Umbrella Academy: Season Three Premiere Date Set for Netflix Superhero Series (Watch)

The Umbrella Academy has a premiere date for its third season. Netflix announced the return of the superhero series at SXSW. Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Adam Godley, Ritu Arya, Yusuf Gatewood, Marin Ireland, and Kate Walsh star in the series, and they are being joined by Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, and Genesis Rodriguez.

At the end of season two, the group returned to find themselves in a new world with a new group in their place. Deadline revealed the following about the return of the Netflix series on June 22nd:

“In Season 3, after putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this godforsaken timeline once and for all. But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns. Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) — now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Check out the announcement for the return of The Umbrella Academy below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Umbrella Academy (@umbrellaacad)

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix?