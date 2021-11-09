1883: Paramount+ Teases Yellowstone Prequel Series (Watch)

1883 is ready to take fans into the early days of the Dutton family. Paramount+ showed off a new trailer for the prequel series during the premiere of Yellowstone. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett star in the western drama.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Created by Academy Award(R) Nominee Taylor Sheridan, 1883 is the highly anticipated prequel to the Emmy(R) nominated series Yellowstone. Premiering December 19th on Paramount+, the original series stars Academy Award(R) nominee legend Sam Elliott, Grammy Award(R) winner Tim McGraw, Grammy Award(R) Winner Faith Hill, Academy Award(R) winner Billy Bob Thornton, Isabel May, and LaMonica Garrett. 1883 follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, 1883 is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari.”

Check out a preview and poster for 1883 below.

