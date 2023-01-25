American Auto: Season Three — Has the NBC Comedy TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

NBC is hoping this midseason comedy won’t run out of gas. Has the American Auto TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of American Auto, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A workplace comedy series airing on the NBC television network, the American Auto TV show stars Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer, Jon Barinholtz, Humphrey Ker, Michael B. Washington, Tye White, and X Mayo. Set in Detroit, the story finds the corporate executives of Payne Motors at a crossroads — adapt to the changing times or be sent to the junkyard. Shaking things up is the new CEO, Katherine Hastings (Gasteyer), whose leadership, experience, and savvy is only slightly offset by her complete lack of knowledge about cars. Those also working at the company include Sadie (Dyer), the type-A head of communications; Dori (X Mayo), the sweet assistant to the CEO; Cyrus (Washinton), the Chief Producer Designer; Elliot (Ker), the Chief Sales Officer; Wesley (Barinholtz), the direct descendant of the company’s founder; and Jack (White), an assembly line worker. From the corporate office to the factory floor, the crew of Payne Motors is driving home the laughs.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of American Auto averages a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.48 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s up by 3% in the demo and up by 15% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how American Auto stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of January 25, 2023, American Auto has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew American Auto for season three? The show drew mediocre ratings in its first season

but was still the network’s second-highest-rated comedy. The series now has Night Court as a lead-in and that should help bring American Auto more viewers. I think there’s a good chance that the show will be renewed for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on American Auto cancellation or renewal news.



American Auto Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow American Auto‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope the American Auto TV show will be renewed for a third season? How would you feel if NBC cancelled this TV series, instead?