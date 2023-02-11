Avenue 5: Season Two Ratings

Thanks in part to the pandemic, it’s been two and a half years between seasons of Avenue 5. The ratings weren’t very good in its first season, and the members of the HBO cast have been released from their contracts. Is it possible that Avenue 5 could still be renewed for a third season, or is it sure to be cancelled? Stay tuned *Status Update Below.

A sci-fi comedy series, the Avenue 5 TV show stars Hugh Laurie, Josh Gad, Zach Woods, Rebecca Front, Suzy Nakamura, Lenora Crichlow, Nikki Amuka-Bird, and Ethan Phillips. Guest stars in season two include Andy Buckley, Jessica St. Clair, Kyle Bornheimer, Adam Pålsson, Daisy May Cooper, Lucy Punch, Leila Farzad, Jonathan Aris, and Arsher Ali. While manning a luxury spacecraft owned by Herman Judd ( Gad), Captain Ryan Clark (Laurie) finds himself in over his head when the ship is thrown disastrously off-course. This turns what was meant to be an eight-week cruise into an eight-year journey. Picking up five months after failing to reroute the vessel, season two follows the crew — including fiery engineer Billie (Crichlow), unpredictable head of customer relations Matt (Woods), and faithful right-hand Iris (Nakamura) — as they struggle to lead, calm, control, and, if need be, hide from increasingly unruly passengers. On Earth, they’re lauded as heroes, and in space, everyone can hear them scream.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of Avenue 5 on HBO averaged a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 400,000 viewers in the live+same day ratings.

*2/11/23 update: Avenue 5 has been canceled by HBO.