Big Sky: Season Two; Production of ABC Series Leaving Vancouver

Big Sky is moving production for its second season. Season one was filmed in Vancouver, Canada but season two will begin filming this month in New Mexico.

Katheryn Winnick, Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jade Pettyjohn, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey star in the mystery series set in Montana. Season two will continue to be set in Montana despite the production move.

New Mexico Governor, Michelle Lujan Grisham, said the following about the move for the ABC series, per Deadline:

“The decision of Big Sky to film season 2 in New Mexico shows we have created a resilient and thriving film industry. This production will support jobs for thousands of New Mexicans well into 2022 and boost spending to the many local businesses that provide goods and services to this industry.”

New Mexico Economic Development Department Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes, also spoke about Big Sky moving production to her state:

“From the competitive incentive, a world-class crew, infrastructure, and close proximity to L.A. the secret is out – New Mexico offers an established ecosystem and is the place to be for film and TV. We are thrilled to have Big Sky shooting in our state.”

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that the series is changing nights. Season two will premiere on September 30th on ABC as it joins Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 on Thursday evenings.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Big Sky on ABC? Do you plan to watch season two this fall?