Grown-ish, The Watchful Eye: Freeform Reveals January 2023 Premiere Dates (Watch)

Freeform is planning out its January. Grown-ish will return with the second half of season five on January 18th. Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins star in the series which now follows Andre Johnson Jr.’s time at college.

As for The Watchful Eye, the series will arrive on January 30th. Starring Mariel Molino, the series follows a young woman who navigates becoming a live-in nanny for an affluent family. Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri, and Kelly Bishop also star in the thriller.

Freeform revealed more about the upcoming series and the return of Grown-ish in a press release.

“Freeform announced the winter premiere dates for the series premiere of “The Watchful Eye” from Ryan Seacrest Productions and returning favorite “grown-ish.” “The Watchful Eye” will premiere Monday, Jan. 30, with a double episode premiere at 9 p.m. before moving to its regular 10 p.m. timeslot. The series follows Elena Santos, played by Mariel Molino, a young woman with a complicated past, maneuvering her way into working as a live-in nanny for an affluent family in Manhattan. She quickly learns that everyone in the mysterious building has deadly secrets and ulterior motives. What they don’t know, however, is that Elena has some shocking secrets of her own. “The Watchful Eye” is from Ryan Seacrest Productions and stars Molino, Warren Christie, Amy Acker, Jon Ecker, Aliyah Royale, Lex Lumpkin, Henry Joseph Samiri and Kelly Bishop. It is created by Julie Durk (“Grace and Frankie”), who also serves as consultant. Emily Fox (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) is showrunner and executive producer. Ryan Seacrest, Nina Wass, Andrea Shay and Jeffrey Reiner serve as executive producers, with Reiner (“Dirty John”) directing the pilot. The series is produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios. Emmy(R)-nominated “grown-ish” returns for the second half of its fifth season on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 10:30 p.m. After following in his big sister Zoey’s footsteps, Andre Johnson Jr., aka Junior, finishes his first year at Cal U, transitioning from Zoey’s little brother to big man on campus. The series stars Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Trevor Jackson, Diggy Simmons, and Daniella Perkins and is produced by ABC Signature. Kenya Barris, Zakiyyah Alexander, Courtney Lilly, Craig Doyle, Yara Shahidi, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland, E. Brian Dobbins and Michael Petok serve as executive producers. Alexander and Lilly also serve as co-showrunners.”

