Mayor of Kingstown: Casting and Trailer Released for Paramount+ Drama Series (Watch)

Paramount+ has announced some additional casting for the upcoming Mayor of Kingstown TV series, and a trailer has also been released. The drama revolves around the powerful McLusky family of Michigan.

Viewers will see James Jordan, Nichole Galicia, Andrew Howard, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach, Jason Kelley, Necar Zadegan, Mandela Van Peebles, Rob Kirkland, and Natasha Marc on the series alongside stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, and Taylor Handley.

Deadline revealed the following about the additions to the Paramount+ series:

“Gillen will play Milo Sunter, a leader of the Russian mob currently serving a life sentence in Kingstown’s supermax prison. Allan-Headley will portray Robert, a SWAT Captain on the drug task force. Jordan will play Ed Simmons, a prison guard at Kingstown Prison. Galicia is Rebecca, Mike’s (Renner) fiercely loyal assistant. Howard will play Duke, a key member of the Aryans and a former inmate of Kingstown Prison. Van Peebles will portray Sam, a young prison guard in over his head. Munshi will play Tracy McLusky, the wife of the youngest McLusky brother Kyle, who is a police officer in Kingstown. Zadegan will portray Evelyn Foley, the Assistant District Attorney and one of the power brokers in Kingstown. Beach will play Police Captain Kareem Moore, one of the prison captains in Kingstown. Kelley will portray Tim Weaver, a colleague of Mike’s (Renner) from Kingstown Prison. Kirkland is Police Captain Walter, one of the police captains in Kingstown. Marc will play Cherry, a female inmate at the women’s prison.

The streaming service revealed more about the plot of the series in a press release.

“Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, today released the first look trailer for its new original drama series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, during the service’s Television Critics Association virtual presentation. From Academy Award® nominee Taylor Sheridan (co-creator of the Emmy® nominated series YELLOWSTONE) and Hugh Dillon, the 10-episode season will premiere on Sunday, Nov. 14. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, the all-star cast includes Academy Award® nominee Jeremy Renner, Academy Award® winner Dianne Wiest, Emmy Award® winner Kyle Chandler, Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN follows the McLusky family – power brokers in Kingstown, Mich., where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither. MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN will be executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.”

Check out the trailer for Mayor of Kingstown season one below.

