No Demo Reno: Season Three Renewal Set for HGTV Series Starring Jenn Todryk (Watch)

No Demo Reno is returning for a third season. HGTV renewed the series, which stars Jenn Todryk. She announced the renewal of the series on her Instagram. Viewers will once again see her do major renovations to homes in the Dallas-Fort Worth area without major demolitions. There are 12 episodes planned to arrive next summer.

HGTV revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“HGTV has picked up a new 12-episode season of hit series No Demo Reno starring designer Jenn Todryk, the social media creator behind the @theramblingredhead that boasts 1.2 million Instagram followers. After attracting more than 18.4 million viewers to her sophomore season, which was a Top 3 non-news/sports cable program among W25-54 and upscale W25-54 during its run, Jenn will continue to create breathtaking home renovations for clients in the Dallas-Fort Worth area without major demolition. The busy mom of three, who captivates her social audience with her hilarious and relatable family life, offers clever design solutions and inspiring cost-saving ideas that translate into stunning home overhauls – often without removing walls or tackling large-scale demo. The new season is slated to premiere in summer 2023. “Watching the energy and positivity that Jenn brings to all aspects of her life in No Demo Reno is like a breath of fresh air,” said Betsy Ayala, senior vice president, programming and development, HGTV. “Her passion is palpable, and her unique design vision gives our home-obsessed audience new and different ways to approach renovation. More great ideas are in store for millions of her fans with this large episode order.” Fans can binge watch the first two seasons of No Demo Reno on discovery+ and are invited to stay connected with the series at HGTV.com and by following @HGTV and #NoDemoReno on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Fans also can follow Jenn on Instagram at @theramblingredhead. No Demo Reno is produced by RTR Media.”

