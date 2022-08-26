On the Case with Paula Zahn: Season 25 Renewal and Premiere Date Announced by ID

On the Case with Paula Zahn has been renewed for its milestone 25th season, and Investigation Discovery has announced the premiere date for the series’ 350th episode. The news magazine explores crime mysteries and interviews regular people and experts connected to the cases.

Investigation Discovery revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

ID’s signature newsmagazine, ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN, celebrates a cable milestone when its 25th season debuts with the series’ 350th episode on the leading true-crime channel on September 4. Led by Emmy(R) Award-winning journalist Paula Zahn, ON THE CASE features riveting storytelling and original interviews that go beyond the headlines to reveal first-person accounts and expert insights of those connected to the cases, showcasing the full scope and impact of murder. Season 25 of ON THE CASE premieres on Sunday, September 4 at 10/9 on ID, with its 350th episode, “From Zero to Murder.” New episodes are available to stream the same day on discovery+ with past seasons available to binge.

“In today’s television landscape, ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN has achieved the unimaginable and reached an incredible milestone with the premiere of its 25th season and 350th episode,” said Jason Sarlanis, President of Crime and Investigative Content. “Day in and day out, Paula’s unparalleled grace, professionalism and journalistic integrity shine through in each episode, which has so clearly resonated with fans for years, making ON THE CASE a signature pillar of ID. We are thrilled to celebrate these accomplishments with Paula and the entire creative team as they continue to unravel shocking crimes, leaving their mark on television and the community around us.”

In the gripping 350th episode, police investigating the brutal murder of a young woman ask themselves a chilling question: was the ambush-style shooting that ended Alisha Canales-McGuire’s life actually a terrifying case of mistaken identity? Paula sits down with investigators who cracked the case and the victim’s sister and intended target, Amanda, to get to the bottom of one of the most bizarre murder investigations to rock the quiet suburb of Everett, Washington. “From Zero to Murder” premieres on September 4 at 10/9c on ID.

ON THE CASE WITH PAULA ZAHN is produced by Scott Sternberg Productions, Inc. and Weinberger Media for Investigation Discovery and discovery+.