The Simpsons: Season 37 Ratings + Viewer Votes

There’s no need to worry about The Simpsons leaving FOX anytime soon. The sitcom’s already been renewed through its 40th season. Could that be the end of The Simpsons’ time on the network it helped to build? Stay tuned.

An animated family comedy series, The Simpsons TV show stars the voices of Dan Castellaneta, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright, Yeardley Smith, Hank Azaria, and Harry Shearer. Recurring players include Tress MacNeille and Pamela Hayden. Now the longest-running American sitcom in history, the show revolves around working stiff Homer Simpson (Castellaneta), his understanding blue-haired wife Marge (Kavner), delinquent son Bart (Cartwright), intellectual daughter Lisa (Smith), infant daughter Maggie, and their Springfield relations, friends, foes, and neighbors. In season 37, guests include Kieran Culkin, Glenn Howerton, George Strait, A. Brooks, Cole Escola, Danny Pudi, Adam Pally, John DiMaggio, Brendan Gleeson, Domhnall Gleeson, Idris Elba, Rob Schneider, Michael Keaton, Christopher McDonald, Seth Green, and Viola Davis.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season 36 of The Simpsons on FOX averaged a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.31 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS The Simpsons has been renewed for a 38th season which will debut (TBD). Stay tuned for further updates.

