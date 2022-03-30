The Staircase: HBO Max Sets Premiere Date for Colin Firth and Toni Collette Drama (Watch)

The Staircase is coming soon to HBO Max. The streaming service has set a premiere date for the limited series drama starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette. Based on the 2004 true crime docu-series of the same name, The Staircase revolves around the life of crime novelist Michael Peterson (Firth) and the suspicious death of his wife, Kathleen (Collette).

Michael Stuhlbarg, Juliette Binoche, Dane DeHaan, Olivia DeJonge, Rosemarie DeWitt, Tim Guinee, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, Vincent Vermignon, Odessa Young, and Parker Posey also star in the series from Antonio Campos. Eight episodes are planned.

The Staircase arrives on HBO Max on May 5th. Check out the teaser trailer for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out The Staircase on HBO Max?