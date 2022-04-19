The Talk: Season 13 Renewal Announced for CBS Daytime Series (Watch)

Viewers will continue to see the gang from The Talk on their television screens. CBS has renewed the daytime talk show for season 13. The hosts – Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales, and Sheryl Underwood — announced the renewal on Monday’s broadcast. All five hosts are returning next season.

Check out the announcement below.

CBS revealed more about the renewal in a press release.

“Monday on The Talk the hosts are surprised live on air with news that the Daytime Emmy-winning show is renewed for Season 13! Natalie Morales announces, “The producers are just telling me there is some breaking news. This is just coming in right now, ‘The Talk’ has been renewed for Season 13.” After the cheers and confetti, Akbar Gbajabiamila reacts, “That was crazy, this feels so good.” Jerry O’Connell jokes, “Now I know why all our bosses showed up today.” · CBS’ THE TALK is renewed for a season 13, as announced live on-air today, Monday, April 18, 2022 · Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood all returning · Executive Producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews returning · THE TALK is currently in season 12 through August 5, 2022 · THE TALK has earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment 2016, 2018; writing 2015; host 2017) and 58 nominations.”

What do you think? Do you watch The Talk on CBS? Are you planning to continue to watch next season?