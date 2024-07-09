All American: Homecoming: Season Three Viewer Votes

It’s game over for Simone and her friends in the third season of the All American: Homecoming TV show on The CW. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like All American: Homecoming is cancelled or renewed for season four (in this case, this show’s already been cancelled). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the third season episodes of All American: Homecoming here.

A CW sports drama series, the All American: Homecoming TV show is a spin-off of the All American series. It stars Geffri Maya, Cory Hardrict, Sylvester Powell, Camille Hyde, Mitchell Edwards, Netta Walker, Martin Bobb-Semple, and Rhoyle Ivy King. Set against the backdrop of the highly competitive HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, the story revolves around a group of talented athletes and students. Simone (Maya) is a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills and she must deal with the fallout from the romantic choice she made in the second season, but the romantic drama will take a back seat when she finds her tennis ambitions threatened. Her friends rally to support her, particularly Thea (Hyde), the team’s former Queen Bee, now looking to make her mark on the pro-circuit. JR (Powell) struggles to get his life back on track following his ousting from KEK and the completion of treatment for aplastic anemia. Meanwhile, Coach Marcus (Hardrict) deals with unforeseen consequences of his wife’s return, Lando (Bobb-Semple) forges new links with the friend group and becomes a regular at “family dinner” and Cam (Edwards), Keisha (Walker) and Nate (King) all struggle to balance their romantic relationships with their chosen career pursuits with varying degrees of success.





