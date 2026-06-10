American Ninja Warrior: Season 18 Ratings

The American Ninja Warrior TV series has become a staple of the NBC summer schedule and draws consistent ratings for the network. Will it keep going for many more years or, will NBC decide to make a change at some point? Will American Ninja Warrior be cancelled or renewed for season 19? Stay tuned.

An obstacle course competition series, the American Ninja Warrior TV show is hosted by Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbajabiamila, with Zuri Hall reporting from the sidelines. In the 18th season, the athletes head to Las Vegas. New this season is an all new round to the competition featuring a supersized three lane racecourse called the Tripleheader, where ninjas will go head to head to head in high speed, side by side races. Continuing with the major changes from last season, the National Finals will follow an action-packed, all-racing format with the winner taking home the $250,000 grand prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/10 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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For comparisons: Season 17 of American Ninja Warrior on NBC averaged a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.65 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of June 11, 2026, American Ninja Warrior has not been cancelled or renewed for a 19th season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the American Ninja Warrior TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a 19th season?