Charmed: Season Four; CW Teases a New Power of Three (Watch)

Charmed is returning for a fourth season on March 11th, and fans are being given a look at the new arrival on the series. During the season three finale, viewers saw the exit of Madeleine Mantock. Lucy Barrett is joining the series fill her shoes and create a new power of three. Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery, Rupert Evans, and Jordan Donica also star in the series.

Jeffery Lieber, Nicki Renna and Joey Falco said the following about the new arrival on The CW series, per TV Insider:

“Her name, backstory, powers, and connection to Mel and Maggie are being kept under wraps, because…well…it’s just more fun that way. What we will say is…she’s an artist, with a wild, unpredictable love for life and a one-of-a-kind view of the world that serves her well in her art, which is her life’s passion. She’s fun, irreverent, impulsive, strong-willed, and will bring a brand-new energy to the Power of Three.”

Check out a trailer for Charmed season four below.

