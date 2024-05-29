Lingo: Season Two Ratings

Last year, Lingo aired during the regular season and was a mediocre performer for CBS. This time around, the network is airing episodes on Friday nights during the summer months, when fewer people are watching television. Will Lingo be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A word-guessing game show, the Lingo TV series is the latest incarnation of a format that was introduced in 1987. Hosted by RuPaul Charles, this newest version features four teams of two contestants. Two teams compete against each other in multiple rounds of word-guessing games of varying length and difficulty to build up a bank of prize money. By the end, only two of the four teams remain, and each has its own bank of money. In this last part of the game, the two remaining teams have two minutes each to guess as many five and six-letter words as possible. The winning team of the showdown takes home both teams’ banks and an additional $50,000. In season two, the winning team of an episode returns in the next installment, allowing for longer winning streaks and even bigger cash prizes.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

5/28 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season one of Lingo on CBS averaged a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.60 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Lingo TV series on CBS? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a third season?