Mom: Cast & Guests of Cancelled CBS Sitcom Say Goodbye (Watch)

As fans of the Mom TV series know all too well, the long-running CBS sitcom was cancelled in March so, there won’t be a ninth season. Fortunately, there was still time for the cast and crew to give the characters some closure. The last episode airs tonight — number 170 — and the stars and some of the show’s guests have shared their memories and some thoughts on what the comedy has meant to them.

The Mom TV series stars Allison Janney, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly, Beth Hall, William Fichtner, and Kristen Johnston. Recovering addict Bonnie (Janney) must learn to adjust to life without her daughter and former roommate, Christy (Anna Faris), around. With a chaotic past behind her and a newly empty nest, Bonnie focuses on her marriage to her husband, Adam (Fichtner), and on what she wants to be now that she's finally grown up. Now more than ever, Bonnie depends on the support of her friends, including wise Marjorie (Kennedy), wealthy and sometimes misguided Jill (Pressly), overly emotional Wendy (Hall), and her foster sister, Tammy (Johnston), who was recently released from prison. Through it all, these women help each other overcome their mistakes and stay sober in the face of whatever life throws their way.







What do you think? Did you enjoy the CBS series finale? Are you sorry to see the Mom TV show end?