Obi-Wan Kenobi: Disney+ Shifts Premiere Date, Series to Launch with Two Episodes (Watch)

Obi-Wan Kenobi is being delayed slightly. The new Star Wars series will arrive two days later on Disney+ but will launch with a double episode premiere. The series was originally set to debut on May 25, but it will now arrive on Friday, May 27th.

Obi-Wan Kenobi is set in the time of Luke Skywalker’s childhood as Jedi Obi-Wan (Ewan McGregor) keeps watch over him on Tatooine.

Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie also star in the Disney+ series, and viewers will see the return of Hayden Christensen as Darth Vader.

McGregor revealed the date change in a short video clip.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ in May?