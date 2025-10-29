One Piece: Season Two; Netflix Releases Premiere Date, Posters, & First-Look Photos

One Piece finally has its return date set. Netflix has announced a March premiere date for the live-action series based on the popular manga, along with new photos and posters. The series has already been renewed for a third season.

Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, Ilia Isorelys Paulino, Jeff Ward, and Michael Dorman star in the series. Netflix shared the following about the series’ return:

“Today, Netflix announced that ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line sets sail on MARCH 10, 2026. Additionally, Netflix revealed a first look at Drum Island in ONE PIECE: Into the Grand Line. The series stars Iñaki Godoy, Mackenyu, Taz Skylar, Emily Rudd and Jacob Romero. Netflix’s epic high-seas pirate adventure, ONE PIECE, returns for Season 2 – unleashing fiercer adversaries and the most perilous quests yet. Luffy and the Straw Hats set sail for the extraordinary Grand Line – a legendary stretch of sea where danger and wonder await at every turn. As they journey through this unpredictable realm in search of the world’s greatest treasure, they’ll encounter bizarre islands and a host of formidable new enemies. ONE PIECE is a live action pirate adventure created in partnership with Shueisha and produced by Tomorrow Studios (an ITV Studios partner) and Netflix.”

More photos for the series’ second season are below.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of this Netflix series?