Single Drunk Female: Freeform Previews New Comedy Series (Watch)

Single Drunk Female is premiering on Freeform later this month, and the network shared a preview and poster teasing the upcoming series. Starring Sofia Black-D’Elia and Ally Sheedy, the series follows a woman forced to live with her mother to avoid jail time.

Freeform revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Freeform today revealed the trailer and key art for the highly anticipated comedy Single Drunk Female, from Jenni Konner (Girls, Camping) and Simone Finch (The Connors), which will debut with back-to-back episodes on Thursday,, January 20, starting at 10 p.m. After its premiere, the series will air new episodes Thursdays at 10:30 p.m., also available the next day on Hulu. After a public flame-out at a New York media company, 20-something alcoholic Samantha Fink (Sofia Black-D’Elia) is forced to seize the only chance she has to sober up and avoid jail time: moving back home with her overbearing mother, Carol (Ally Sheedy). Back in Greater Boston, Samantha restarts her life, working at the local grocery store while surrounded by all of the triggers that made her drink in the first place. Confronted with remnants of her old life, including run-ins with her perfect former best friend, who is now dating her ex, Samantha sets out on a path to move past her worst self and figure out her best self. Kinda. In addition to Black-D’Elia (Your Honor, The Mick) and Sheedy (Psych, The Breakfast Club),Single Drunk Female stars Rebecca Henderson (Russian Doll), Sasha Compère (Love Life), Lily Mae Harrington (Some Freaks) and Garrick Bernard (staff writer on Star Trek: Lower Decks).

Check out the poster and trailer for Single Drunk Female season one below.

