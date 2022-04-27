The Essex Serpent: Apple TV+ Sets Debut for Period Drama Starring Claire Danes & Tom Hiddleston (Watch)

The Essex Serpent is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has set a premiere date for the new period drama starring Claire Danes, Tom Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy, and Hayley Squires. Based on a novel by Sarah Perry, the series follows the search for a mythical serpent in Victorian England.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for The Essex Serpent, the new limited series starring Emmy and SAG Award winner Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston, and based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel of the same name. The Essex Serpent will debut globally with the first two episodes on Friday, May 13, 2022, followed by one new episode weekly every Friday through June 10. Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, The Essex Serpent follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature. The Essex Serpent is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.”

Check out a trailer for The Essex Serpent below.

