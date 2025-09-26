The Golden Bachelor: Season Two Ratings

The first season of The Golden Bachelor performed well for ABC and was the network’s highest-rated new show of the 2023-24 season. After a year away, the show is back. Will the audience grow or shrink this time around? Will The Golden Bachelor be cancelled or renewed for season three? Stay tuned.

A dating reality series, The Golden Bachelor TV show is hosted by Jesse Palmer. After decades of Bachelor shows revolving around young love, this new incarnation focuses on the golden years. A hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner with whom to share the sunset years of life. The 23 women arriving at the mansion have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss, and laughter. They’re all looking for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities. The second season revolves around 66-year-old Mel Owens, a former NFL veteran-turned-lawyer.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

For comparisons: Season one of The Golden Bachelor on ABC averaged a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.70 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of September 27, 2025, The Golden Bachelor has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

