The Kardashians: Hulu Sets New Series Premiere Date (Watch)

The Kardashian family is ready for their return to the small screen. Hulu has announced a premiere date for The Kardashians with a preview release. Featuring Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, the reality series will follow their continuing lives.

Hulu revealed the following about the new series:

“The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie bring the cameras back to give truth to their stories. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.”

The Kardashians arrives on April 14th. Check out the preview for the new series below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see The Kardashians back on the small screen?