Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season Two; CW Teases Series’ 2021 Premiere (Video)

Two Sentence Horror Stories is returning soon to The CW, and the network has now released details and a new preview for season two of the series.

The CW shared the following about the double-episode premiere of Two Sentence Horror Stories:

“Bag Man” – (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

I KNEW I’D NEVER FIT IN, NO MATTER HOW HARD I WAS PUSHED – Five high school seniors in their first detention find themselves falling prey to a terrifying monster. Bzhaun Rhoden, Doralynn Mui, Keeya King, Rob Labelle, Hunter Dillon, MJ Kokolis and Roy Campsall star. Kimani Ray Smith directed the episode written by Vera Miao and Leon Hendrix III. (#204). “Elliot” – (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

I MET A FRIEND WHO CAN TURN PAIN INTO POWER – A transmasculine student endures merciless bullying in his high school until a mysterious janitor offers the teen a way to take care of his bullies once and for all. James Goldman, Janet Kidder, David Lewis, Elise Shak, Eliza Faria, Edwin Perez, Ella Dixon, Micah Solis, Robyn Daye Edwards, Ethan Hippel and Jhomar Suyom star. Chase Joynt directed the episode written by Stephanie Adams-Santos. (#203).

The second season of Two Sentence Horror Stories premieres on January 12th. Check out a preview for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you excited for the return of the Two Sentence Horror Stories TV show on The CW?