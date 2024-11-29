Tyler Perry’s The Oval: Season Six Premiere Date Set for BET Drama Series

The Oval has its return date, and fans do not have long to wait for season six of the BET series. The Tyler Perry drama will return with new episodes in January. BET renewed the drama in April.

Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Daniel Croix Henderson, Lodric D. Collins, Ciera Payton, Walter Fauntleroy, Taja V. Simpson, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett, Derek A. Dixon, Nick Barrotta, Nelson Estevez, Kaye Singleton, and Russell Thomas star in the series, which follows the fictional first family in the White House.

Season five ended with an explosive finale with several members of the cast under fire. Who will survive the barrage of bullets? Fans will find out in January.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval returns on January 7th. Check out the teaser below.

