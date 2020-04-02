Ultimate Tag: New FOX Game Show to Launch in May (Video)

A new FOX game show is coming to the network this May. The network is launching Ultimate Tag, which will bring to life the game of chase to the small screen. The series will be hosted by JJ, TJ and Derek Watt.

“ULTIMATE TAG is a high-octane physical competition show based on the classic playground game of chase! Each week, competitors must vault, dodge, tumble and dive their way through several different epic, three-dimensional courses. All the while, the contestants will be chased by resident Taggers. These larger-than-life characters have a range of incredible and jaw-dropping athletic skills. For the contestants, there is one simple rule: Don’t Get Caught.”

The series will premiere on May 20 at 9pm. Check out the trailer for the new series below.

