9-1-1: Season Three; Connie Britton Returns for Finale Episodes (Video)

A familiar face is returning to FOX. Deadline reports Connie Britton will appear in the final episodes of 9-1-1‘s third season.

Britton played 9-1-1 operator Abby Clark on season one of the drama series, which centers on the police officers, firefighters, and paramedics who risk their lives to save others. The season three cast includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, and Kenneth Choi.

Britton will reprise her 9-1-1 role for the series’ season three finale. The two-parter premieres on FOX on May 4th and May 11th at 8 p.m. ET/PT. 9-1-1 has already been renewed for a fourth season.

Take a sneak peek at the season three finale below:

