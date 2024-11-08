Bob ♥ Abishola: The CW to Air Reruns of Cancelled CBS Sitcom in Primetime

The CW has picked up another sitcom to air reruns in primetime. In addition to reruns of The Conners, the network will now air reruns of Bob ♥ Abishola starting next Friday night.

Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona star in the sitcom which follows the romance of businessman Bob Wheeler (Gardell) and Abishola Adebambo (Olowofoyeku), a nurse from Nigeria who he meets in the hospital after a heart attack. The series was cancelled after five seasons by CBS.

The CW shared the following details about the episodes that will air next Friday:

“Pilot” – (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) In the series premiere, we meet Bob (Billy Gardell “Mike & Molly,” “Young Sheldon,”) who runs his family’s successful, highly competitive sock company with his mother, Dottie (Christine Ebersole, Tony Award-winning actress in “Grey Gardens”), his sister, Christina (Maribeth Monroe “The Good Place” “Workaholics”), and his younger brother, Douglas (Matt Jones “Mom”). When the stress of the job lands him in the hospital, he meets Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku “Transparent”), his kind, hard-working nurse to whom he’s immediately drawn. Now, all Bob needs to do is convince her to give him a chance, which will take some time since they couldn’t be different. After coming to America from Nigeria to find a better life for her and her son, Dele (Travis Wolfe, Jr. (“Raven’s Home”), a straight-A student, Abishola lives in a small apartment with her super-protective relatives, Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi “Babes”) and Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”). Beth McCarthy-Miller directed the episode written by Chuck Lorre, Eddie Gorodetsky, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere (#101). “Nigerians Don’t Do Useless Things” – (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) While Bob (Billy Gardell “Mike & Molly,” “Young Sheldon,”) waits for Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku “Transparent”) to make the next move, her Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi “Babes”) and Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”) make it hard for her by stalking him. Beth McCarthy-Miller directed the episode written by Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere (#102). “A Bird May Love A Fish” – (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) While Bob (Billy Gardell “Mike & Molly,” “Young Sheldon,”) attempts to learn more about Nigerian customs, Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku “Transparent”) must contend with gossip spreading about her relationship with Bob. Story by Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere. Teleplay by Dave Goetsch, Matt Ross and Ibet Inyang. Beth McCarthy-Miller directed the episode (#103). “Square Hamburger, Round Buns” – (9:30-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG) (HDTV) After Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku “Transparent”) calls things off with Bob (Billy Gardell “Mike & Molly,” “Young Sheldon,”), her Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi “Babes”) sets her up with a Nigerian pharmacist. Meanwhile, Bob tries online dating. Story by Chuck Lorre, Al Higgins, and Gina Yashere. Teleplay by Carla Filisha, Gloria Bigelow, and Maria DuMont. Beth McCarthy-Miller directed the episode (#104).

What do you think? Have you enjoyed this CBS sitcom? Will you watch the reruns on The CW?